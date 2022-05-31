From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another hot afternoon is expected today across the Big Country with afternoon temps rising into near 100 degrees late before we see a cool down into the rest of the week and welcome rain chances. For this afternoon, look for sunny skies and a high of 97. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see a few clouds out there and a low down around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.