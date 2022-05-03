From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Today will promise to be a very nice and pleasant day for the Big Country but don’t let your guard down because the potential for more severe weather will return through tomorrow for the area. For your Tuesday, we will see pleasant and sunny conditions with a high up around 76 degrees. The winds will be from the east north at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for clouds on the increase with a mild 65 degrees for the overnight low. The winds will be from the southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.