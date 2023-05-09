From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A week of rain chances each day and warm temperatures will continue for the rest of the forecast period. Better rain chances exist for the weekend and high temps will be in the 80’s & 90’s. For today, look for sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers late. The high will be 93 degrees. It will be breezy with winds from the south at 10-15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of storms early. The low will drop to around 64 degrees and winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph.