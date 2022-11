From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

You will see much cooler weather for the rest of the week as a cold front has moved through from yesterday and another is expected later this week keeping fall weather for the area. For this afternoon, we will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. The winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be light from the northeast at 5-10 mph.