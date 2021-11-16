KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 16th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Enjoy one more day of seasonal and warm temperatures because we have a cold front headed our way into tomorrow that will allow fall to make a quick return for all of the Big Country. For your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 86 degrees. The winds will be very gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south southwest. For this evening, we will see mainly clear skies and a low down around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

