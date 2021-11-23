Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 23rd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Travel weather across the Big Country over the next couple of days looks really good leading up to thanksgiving as warm and unseasonable conditions are expected before rain chances into your Thanksgiving Day. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny weather and a high up around 71 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 out of the south. For this evening, we will see clouds on the increase with mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 55 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 mph.