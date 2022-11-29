From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another day of warm weather is expected in the Big Country for today but things will quickly come to a close as a strong cold front will push through tonight bringing much cooler air to the area. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 74 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south southwest at 15-20 and gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will expect mostly clear skies and a low around 34 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.