Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 2nd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Grab that raincoat & umbrella and jacket also as the weather across the Big Country will look cooler and will also include chances of rain for the next 24-36 hours. Fall is definitely in the air. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers with a high up around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see an increase of shower activity at 50% with cloudy skies and a cool 49 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast at around 5-10 mph all night.