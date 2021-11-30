KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 30th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If sunshine and warm weather is your type of weather, then you are going to love the forecast for the next several days as it contains a healthy dose of beautiful weather for all of the Big Country. For this afternoon, we will see plenty of sunshine and a high up around 75 degrees. The winds will be on the breezy side at 5-15 with gusts up to 20 mph from the south southwest. ​​For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

