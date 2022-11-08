From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Warm weather will be with us at least till the latter part of the week. By Friday, we will see big changes for the Big Country with a return to cooler and seasonal conditions for the entire area. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees. The winds will be strong at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.