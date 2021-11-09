KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Conditions across the Big Country will resemble more spring-like weather with warm temperatures and yes even some winds to go with it. Not until later this week will we get a break from the unseasonable weather. For your Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 from the south southwest. For this evening, we will expect partly cloudy skies out there and a low down around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories