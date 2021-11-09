Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 9th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Conditions across the Big Country will resemble more spring-like weather with warm temperatures and yes even some winds to go with it. Not until later this week will we get a break from the unseasonable weather. For your Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 from the south southwest. For this evening, we will expect partly cloudy skies out there and a low down around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph.