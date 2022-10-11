From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temps for the Big Country will see a big warm up before the next front arrives by Thursday. Highs by then are expected to be back into the lower 80’s for the entire area but still remain dry. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 85 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a very warm 66 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.