Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 12th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A much welcome site in the weather department will give us a chance of showers and much cooler weather for all of the Big Country for the rest of this week. That will give things more of a fall like feel. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see clouds on the increase and a 30% chance of showers this afternoon with a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. For tonight, we will see a 60% chance of showers with an overnight low of 65 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 mph.