From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Slowly but surely we are going to return to more seasonal fall-like weather for the Big Country but it will be a slow process the rest of the week. Temps by Friday, will return to the 80’s for most of the area. For your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 64 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 miles per hour out of the northeast. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around a chilly 41 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast and light at 5 mph.