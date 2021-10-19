Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 19th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No big-time changes coming to our weather pattern over the next several days other than a weak front coming through mid-week dropping afternoon highs a few degrees. Generally, it will remain quiet. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies and windy conditions and the afternoon high climbing up to around 82 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 60 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.