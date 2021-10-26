Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 26th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A Pacific cold front and cooler air behind it will be the main feature in our weather that will make things more seasonal this week with cooler temps and also bring us a chance of showers this evening. For the rest of your Monday, we will see an increase in clouds and a very warm 90 degrees late. We will also see winds at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph out of the south. For tonight, look for a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.