From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern continues to show a very seasonal trend for the area and that means those afternoon highs will be in the 80’s and night time lows dropping near 60 degrees for the forecast period. For the rest of your Tuesday, look for sunny skies and a high getting up to near 88 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the south. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5 mph and light.