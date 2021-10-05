Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 5th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No big-time changes are in store for the next several days in the forecast. In fact, things should remain on the seasonal side with by the end of the week we should see more warmer temperatures for the Big Country. For the rest of your Tuesday, you can expect lots of sunshine and a high up around 86 degrees. The winds will almost be nonexistent at 5 mph from the north northeast. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at around 5 mph.