From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern over the last several days has been fairly easy to forecast as the seasonal conditions are continuing for most of the area making for seasonal warm afternoons and cool nights. For today, more of the same. Look for sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.