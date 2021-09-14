KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday September 14th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As the fair gets going in full swing this weekend, that usually means rain in our forecast for the Big Country but that is not the case this year as things will continue on the dry side. For today, you can expect lots of sunny skies a few clouds and a high up around 92 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and the overnight low dropping down around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories