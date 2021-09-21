Abilene area forecast: Tuesday September 21st

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

What a difference 24 hours will make in the Big Country especially in our weather pattern where gone will be yesterday’s heat as we welcome more fall-like weather to the Big Country today. For this afternoon, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers with a high up only to 84 degrees. The winds will be gusty out of the northeast at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a cool low of 55 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph.