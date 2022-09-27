From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This last week of September is shaping up to be one of closer to seasonal weather for all of the Big Country as temperatures cool down slightly and bring us to where we need to be. For your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies, pleasant weather and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at around 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and mild weather with a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.