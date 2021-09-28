Abilene area forecast: Tuesday September 28th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Today would be a good day to dig out that rain jacket or umbrella out from hiding in the closet as rain chances will start today and continue through at least the first part of the weekend. For your Tuesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers by late afternoon and a high of 91 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers early with the low dropping down to around 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.