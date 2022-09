From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Great looking weather is headed our way for the next several days. In fact temps should be seasonal with highs in the lower 90’s through the period. Typical west Texas September weather. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees later today. The winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest and light at 5-10 mph.