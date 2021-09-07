Abilene area forecast: Tuesday September 7th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More summer-like weather will continue for the Big Country for the next several days as temperatures will stay hot and conditions will remain dry throughout the period. With no immediate relief in sight. For your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies and the high getting up to around 97 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 69 degrees. The winds will almost be no existent and light at 5 mph from the east southeast.