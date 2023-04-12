From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Great looking weather and basically a quiet pattern is in store for the area. In fact the next cold front by Saturday will still keep things on the mild side as we look for near seasonal conditions continuing. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around the 80 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south and light at 10 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low around 55 degrees. The winds will become stronger at 10-20 mph from the south through the evening.