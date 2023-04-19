From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The warm and unseasonable temps are going to be with us at least until the weekend when cooler weather will make its way into the Big Country bringing the 70’s for afternoon highs. For today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high up around a toasty 92 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at around 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 65 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.