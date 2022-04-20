From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our rain chances for the area though slim look to be a part of the forecast for at least the next several days. Some days look better than others, but we will take what we can get in the rain gauge. For this afternoon, we will be looking at sunny skies and hot temps with a high up around 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.