From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another cold front is expected to move through today bringing more cool weather in the month of April for the Big Country. Look for unseasonable conditions and a slight rain chance. For today, mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers and a high of 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers early and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 15-20 mph.