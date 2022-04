From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A slow gradual warm up is what we will look for as we go through the rest of this week as those afternoon highs climb slowly into the 90’s by the time we get to Friday. For this afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and not too bad with an afternoon high up around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. For this evening, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.