From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather for the rest of the week will stay on the quiet side and that means mild temperatures and less in the form of rain chances. Just plain mild weather headed our way. For the rest of today, we will see sunny weather and a high up around 71 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the north at 10-20 gusting up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low down around 43 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at about 5-15 mph.