From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The system affecting our weather pattern the last couple of days will produce what may be the best chance of showers for the Big Country today. Then expect warmer and drier weather moving in for the weekend. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers and a high of 95 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see a 40% chance of showers early then cloudy skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 mph.