Abilene area forecast: Wednesday August 11th

The Dog Days of summer may still be here but it appears we may be headed for some cooler weather by the time the weekend rolls around for all of the Big Country with even some slight rain chances. In the meantime, for your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high warming all the way up to around 99 degrees. The winds will be gusty at about 10-15 mph out of the south most of the day. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph.