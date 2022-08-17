From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temps will be slightly cooler and close to seasonal and rain chances will be on the increase throughout the rest of this week as the Big Country enters a more favorable weather pattern for precipitation. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers with a high of 99 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest this afternoon at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The low will drop to around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph.