Abilene area forecast: Wednesday August 18th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another really good opportunity for more rains across the Big Country exists today before we turn our attention to a drier forecast for the rest of the week. For your Wednesday, we will see cloudy weather with a 50% chance of showers producing about 1/10-1/4 of an inch of rain. The high will only be 88 degrees and the winds will be gusty from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight the chance of rain stands at about 50% early otherwise cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down around 74 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at around 10-15 mph.

