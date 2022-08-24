From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures will remain pretty close to constant the rest of the week. The big difference will be some rain chances that will begin to diminish as we move forward. For your Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers early. The high will get up to 87 degrees and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. Should be a beautiful night.