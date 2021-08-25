Abilene area forecast: Wednesday August 25th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We might be seeing a break from the very hot weather across the Big Country but we may have to wait a few days till the weekend to see those cooler temperatures. In the meantime, for your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and the high later this afternoon up around 98 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at around 5-10 mph. For this evening though, we will see clear skies out there and the overnight low down around 74 degrees. The winds will continue to be light from the south southeast at 5-10 mph.