From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances will continue today and we will look for the opportunity for beneficial rains but with the locally heavy rains, also will come the possibility of localized flash flooding. For the rest of today, we will see cloudy skies and a 60% showers with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at 5-10 mph from the southeast. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The overnight low will drop to 71 degrees and the winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 miles per hour.