From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It looks like we have seen the warmest part of the week and into tomorrow and the rest of the week, we will see much cooler weather with at least remaining through the weekend. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around a mild and nice 56 degrees. The winds will pick up from the west at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and temps getting down to near freezing at 33 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 mph.