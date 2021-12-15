Abilene area forecast: Wednesday December 15th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have one more really warm day for the entire area and then we should start to see some changes in our weather that will bring us some very cold air and precipitation in through the weekend. For your Wednesday, we will see a clouds and sun mix and a high of around 79 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 53 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.