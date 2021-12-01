KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday December 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More warmth and would you believe we may be near 80 degrees before the week is over as very warm and dry air has found its way into the Big Country to start the month of December. For later this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a high out there of 73 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the west southwest. . For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 49 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south southwest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories