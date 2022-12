From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Today’s warm weather will be a memory of the past tomorrow as very cold air filters into the Big Country bringing frigid wind chills to the area. Stay warm as we head into tomorrow. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 50 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 5-15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 26 degrees. The winds will remain breezy at 10-15 mph from the west.