From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Very Warm temperatures will provide a taste of what the rest of this week and the end of 2022 will look like. Expect those warm temperatures to continue as we ring in the new year in 2023 by Sunday. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 15-20 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.