Abilene area forecast: Wednesday December 29th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will be looking at much cooler weather and a change in our pattern as we head toward 2022 but in the meantime, 2021 looks to stay on the mild and warm side to close out the year. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 72 degrees. The winds will be on the strong side from the west at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 46 degrees. The winds will be on the light side from the west southwest at 5-10 mph.