From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The best rain chances for this week appear to be for today as we will expect to pick up around 1/10-¼ inches of rain with isolated heavier amounts possible. Take that umbrella with you. For today, look for a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 73 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the south. For tonight, look for a 40% chance of showers early otherwise cloudy and a low around 58 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.