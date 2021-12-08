Abilene area forecast: Wednesday December 8th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you are looking for some changes in our weather pattern or are wondering when it will look like December, you may have to wait awhile as our conditions look to continue to remain on the mild and dry side. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 74 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 54 degrees. The winds will pick up from the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.