From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More windy & warm weather is expected for the Big Country today and that also means a fire danger. Conditions should turn tomorrow for the cooler side as we wait for the passage of the next cold front. For your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and a high around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 15-20 mph.