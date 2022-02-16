From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A strong cold front will move through the area later tonight bringing colder air but before it arrives, expect winds to be gusty posing a fire danger later today. For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a high warming up to 75 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see a 60% chance of storms, otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north at 15-20 mph.