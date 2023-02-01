From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our winter weather pattern is continuing today with at least some improvements expected as we go into the rest of the week. Any precipitation still around tomorrow is expected to be in the form of rain. For today, we will see a 90% chance of freezing rain. The high will be 31 degrees and the winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see an 80% chance of freezing rain with an overnight low above freezing at 28 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5 mph.