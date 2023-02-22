From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures across the Big Country will continue to stay above seasonal and provide a mild ending to the month of February. Unfortunately conditions will also remain very dry. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 74 degrees. The winds will be very strong at 20-230 with gusts up to 40 mph out of the west southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will be gusty out of the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.